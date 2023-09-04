Want to become an AI pro? Check out the 5 free AI courses by LinkedIn and Microsoft
If you want to learn about Artificial Intelligence and you are just a beginner, then there is great news for you. LinkedIn and Microsoft are providing 5 AI courses and that too for free! Check them here:
What Is Generative AI? This course covers the basics of generative AI along with topics including what it is, how it works, how to create your own content, different types of models, future predictions, and ethical implications.
The instructor of this course is Pinar Seyhan Demirdag and the duration of this course is 42 minutes.
Generative AI: The Evolution of Thoughtful Online Search: With this course, you can learn about the core concepts of generative AI-driven reasoning engines and how they differ from search engine strategy. The skills covered in this course are Generative AI and Search Engine Technology.
Streamlining Your Work with Microsoft Bing Chat: This course will teach you how to use the popular chat AI tool Microsoft Bing Chat effectively.
This course will also explain how to boost your productivity using Bing Chat.
Introduction to Artificial Intelligence: This course helps you grasp key concepts in artificial intelligence. The instructor of this course is Doug Rose.
This course is designed for project managers, product managers, directors, executives, and students starting a career in AI. The duration of this course is 1h 34m
Ethics in the Age of Generative AI: This course will give an introduction to the ethical concerns around generative AI.
It will also teach you how to use a framework of ethical analysis to address these concerns. This course will cover skills like Generative AI and Computer Ethics.