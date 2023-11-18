Want to become an ISRO scientist? Check out the jobs available
Do you have a dream of becoming a scientist in ISRO? Are you aware of what qualifications you need to get your dream job?
To get a space scientist job in ISRO, you should have a background in science, mathematics, and engineering. Also, you need to complete 12th with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as compulsory subjects.
According to the ISRO website, for the job of a scientist, you need to have a bachelor's degree (B.E./B.Tech) or equivalent with an aggregate minimum of 65% marks or CGPA 6.84/10 and above plus a valid GATE score.
For M.Tech-based recruitment, you should have a degree in ME/M Tech or equivalent with an aggregate minimum of 60% marks or CGPA 6.5/10 and above with pre-eligibility qualification of BE/BTech/MSc or equivalent with an aggregate minimum of 65% marks or CGPA 6.84/10 and above.
For B.Tech-based recruitment in ISRO, the upper age should be 28, and For ME/MTech-based recruitment, the upper age should be 35 years old at the time of applying for a space scientist position in ISRO.
To get a good UG college for BE/BTech, you need to clear national-level entrance exams like JEE Main and JEE Advanced.
You will also need to successfully pass the GATE exam for admission to postgraduate engineering programs, essential for M.E./M.Tech or Ph.D. in aerospace or related disciplines.
To become a scientist in ISRO you can also clear the admission test conducted by the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST) to secure admission to its space science and technology programs.
You can also qualify for the Indian Space Academy Test (ISAT) conducted by the IIST to get a degree in Aerospace engineering and other relevant degrees that ISRO requires.
You will have to undergo a comprehensive recruitment process including application screening, written tests/interviews, medical examinations, and training.