Want to clear medical exams and earn a big salary? These 5 apps will help you 

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Jul 06, 2023
 Medical aspirants need to pass many hurdles to ace their career and earn a high salary – from finding the right college, and preparing for exams to clearing the entrances with top ranks to get admission to the dream college. 

Students who are willing to build their medical career must know about the entrance exams, including the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG),  AIIMS, JIPMER, PGIMER, and more.

To prepare for these exams, there are several apps that can work as a helping hand. Check these must-know medical exam apps. 

You will find a detailed chapter-wise study plan for Bio - Biology (Botany), Biology (Zoology), Physics, and Chemistry with questions. NEET Mock Tests series including free mock tests and mock tests series.

NEETPrep

It provides free access to the latest news, expert commentary, clinical tools, drugs and disease information, medical podcasts, CME/CE activities, and more. 

Medscape

Skyscape has partnered with more than 35 publishers to offer more than 400 virtual medical resources and more.

Skyscape Medical Library

PubMed app provides an easy user interface to search and view documents. Title, abstracts, author information and web link to PubMed document.

PubMed Search App

The app helps you to practice every day with good quality video lessons, free class notes after each session, MCQ solutions, Worksheets, Daily Practice Problems (DPPs), PDF materials, NEET MCQ, and more.

Aakash App for JEE & NEET

