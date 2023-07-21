Want to clear UGC NET JRF exam? Get these 5 best apps to prepare
University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) is a national-level exam conducted by NTA in order to select candidates for both Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Assistant Professor in Indian universities and colleges. Check out 5 best apps to prepare for the UGC NET JRF exam.
NTA UGC NET JRF Exam Preparation: This App contains NET Exam Books, Previous Year Questions Papers with Solutions, Test Preps, Study Materials, and Mock Tests for all papers.
It provides courses in Multiple Subjects including both Hindi and English language along with study packages, notes, and previous year question papers
UGC NET JRF Mock Tests App is a good option for those who want to practice their test-taking skills.
The app offers a variety of mock tests that are modeled on the actual NET JRF exam.
StudyIQ: StudyIQ is an app that offers video lectures, study notes, and practice quizzes for competitive exams.
It covers a wide range of subjects and topics required for the NET JRF exam. The app also provides current affairs updates to stay updated with the latest events.
Oliveboard: Oliveboard is an app that provides mock tests, study materials, and video lessons for competitive exams.
It offers a dedicated section for the NET JRFexam and provides detailed performance analysis to help you identify your strengths and weaknesses.
Pratiyogita Darpan: Pratiyogita Darpan Magazine has started an app through which preparation for competitive exams like UGC NET JRF can be done.
You can study the magazine online. It provides current affairs material every month.