Want to do a NASA internship? Make your application stand out this way

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Jul 23, 2023
Photo Credit: Pexels

Do you want to start your career with NASA through an internship? Then, make your application stand out using these tips and increase your chances to get selected.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Use keywords that may boost the chances of your application to get selected.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Get your application reviewed by a mentor. 

Photo Credit: Pexels

Specify your experiences briefly, for example, if you are a mechanical engineer, specify your experience with equipment, testing, and analyses that you performed in a lab. 

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Fill important sections of the application attentively:

Photo Credit: Pexels

 Explain thoroughly about your computer skills but avoid exhaustive paragraphs. 

Photo Credit: Pexels

Mention the special skills that will separate you from other candidates using the keywords.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Enlist the skills that you feel may be helpful for the internship like social media, foreign languages, graphic artist, machine shop, heat transfer, technical writing, Photography, etc.

Photo Credit: Pexels

How your interests fit with a NASA opportunity –Fill this section effectively. Mention how you can help this project to reach the next level. 

Photo Credit: Pexels

State how your skills distinguish you from others that inspire NASA to select you. Be concise about how your skills will benefit NASA in  future.

Click here