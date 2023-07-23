Want to do a NASA internship? Make your application stand out this way
Do you want to start your career with NASA through an internship? Then, make your application stand out using these tips and increase your chances to get selected.
Use keywords that may boost the chances of your application to get selected.
Get your application reviewed by a mentor.
Specify your experiences briefly, for example, if you are a mechanical engineer, specify your experience with equipment, testing, and analyses that you performed in a lab.
Fill important sections of the application attentively:
Explain thoroughly about your computer skills but avoid exhaustive paragraphs.
Mention the special skills that will separate you from other candidates using the keywords.
Enlist the skills that you feel may be helpful for the internship like social media, foreign languages, graphic artist, machine shop, heat transfer, technical writing, Photography, etc.
How your interests fit with a NASA opportunity –Fill this section effectively. Mention how you can help this project to reach the next level.
State how your skills distinguish you from others that inspire NASA to select you. Be concise about how your skills will benefit NASA in future.