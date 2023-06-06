Want to do computer science? Check 7 programming languages and 3 apps to guide you

Published Jun 06, 2023
1. Python: It is a versatile programming language widely used for web development, data analysis, machine learning, and scientific computing.

2. Java: It is a popular programming language used for developing Android applications, making it essential for mobile app development.

3. JavaScript: It is primarily used for creating dynamic and interactive websites, adding functionality to web pages and enhancing user experiences.

4. C++: Widely used in computer software development, C++ also finds application in creating robotic features and systems.

5. PHP: It is a server-side scripting language used for creating dynamic web pages and web-based applications.

6. Swift: Swift, developed by Apple, is primarily used for creating applications on iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS platforms.

7. Kotlin: It is a powerful language highly regarded for Android development, offering improved productivity and enhanced code readability.

However, you will need a lot of help along the way. To expand your skills you can opt for online learning.

Apps like Coursera, Udemy, and Codecademy, offer top courses in these programming languages. Start your journey today!

