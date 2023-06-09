Want to do Science or Arts after class 10? Here are the apps you must download
Increase in Students Opting for Science and Arts: The percentage of students opting for Science and Arts streams has increased from 31% in 2012 to over 40% in 2022.
The Dominance of Arts: In 2012, the number of students opting for the Arts stream alone was 30.9 lakh. However, by 2022, this number rose significantly to 40 lakh students.
The Dominance of Science: The Science stream witnessed a substantial increase as well, with 30.7 lakh students choosing it in 2012, and the number rising to 42 lakh students in 2022.
Stagnation in Commerce Stream: In contrast to the popularity of Science and Arts, the Commerce stream has experienced stagnation over the years, with only 14% of students opting for it.
Choice of Commerce: The number of students opting for the Commerce stream was 13.7 lakh in 2012. Although there was a slight increase, with 14.4 lakh students choosing this stream in 2022, the growth has been minimal.
Science Dominance in South India: The majority of Science stream takers were from South Indian states, where the preference for Arts among students is as low as 2%.
Lack of Interest in Science in North India: The report indicates that northern states have shown the least interest in the Science stream, with Punjab (13%) and Haryana (15%) having lower percentages compared to Andhra (76%), Telangana (65%), and Tamil Nadu (62%).
Keeping that in mind, we list here some apps that will help you do very well in your chosen stream after class 10. These online platforms offer a diverse range of courses to expand knowledge.
Online Learning Apps for Courses
The list includes Coursera, Udemy, Khan Academy, and edX. These apps provide courses in science, arts, and commerce. Skillshare focuses on creativity, while FutureLearn and LinkedIn Learning offer courses in science, arts, and commerce, with a focus on professional development.