Want to enhance your AI skills? Check out these top 5 courses from Microsoft, Amazon, Google, more
As technology is growing each day the need for automation and AI tools has increased drastically for everyone - students to professionals.
The sudden shift has resulted in companies hiring employees who tout various AI skills such as LLM, Machine learning, generative AI and more.
AI has become an intrinsic part of our daily lives, from content creation to image generation and even entertainment, it can perform amazing tasks. Now, that means, if you have AI skills, you can get a better-paying job.
If you are someone who is looking to enhance your skills in artificial intelligence then you must know the basics as well as gain further knowledge to get started in order to push your career graph upwards quickly.
Here are the top 5 courses from Google, Microsoft and Amazon, that will improve your AI skills and turn you into a leader and a skilled asset for your company.
AI Ready: It's an initiative by Amazon that provides free AI skills training. It involves generative AI courses, AWS Generative AI Scholarship, and Code.org.
Generative AI Fundamentals: This course explains how to create new content such as images, text, ideas, and more. The course also covers generative adversarial networks (GANs), variational autoencoders (VAEs), and more.
Machine learning and artificial intelligence: This course by Google explains how to implement machine learning and artificial intelligence technology.
Microsoft Azure AI Fundamentals: This course by Microsoft covers basics of AI, machine learning, and natural language processing, and more.
Competing in the Age of AI: This course explains how businesses compete and operate in the age of AI. It explains how they are refining their brands and services.