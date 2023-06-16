Want to learn ChatGPT and Generative AI to boost your salary? Check these 5 learning courses
Want to learn ChatGPT and Generative AI? These 5 courses can help you master the new systems that have become a global craze to give your career, and pay, a big boost
Advanced Topics in Conversational AI: This course was introduced by the University of Washington on edX. It is a specialized course which focuses on advanced concepts and techniques in conversational AI.
Advanced Topics in Conversational AI course covers topics such as dialogue management, natural language understanding, and language generation.
Building AI Chatbots with ChatGPT: This course was introduced by OpenAI. It is an official course that focuses on creating AI chatbots using ChatGPT.
Building AI Chatbots with ChatGPT course provides a comprehensive understanding of ChatGPT and guides learners through the process of building chatbots.
Natural Language Processing Specialization: It is offered by the University of Michigan on Coursera.
Natural Language Processing Specialization focuses on NLP techniques and covers a wide range of topics which includes sentiment analysis, part-of-speech tagging, and machine translation.
Deep Learning Specialization : This course by Andrew Ng on Coursera is quite popular. It covers deep learning concepts. Andrew Ng is a renowned AI expert.
The course focuses on foundational topics such as neural networks, deep learning architectures, and deep learning optimization.