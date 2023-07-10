Want to learn English? Here’s how ChatGPT can help improve your learning journey
Photo Credit: pexels
ChatGPT may be in the news for all the wrong reasons, but it is also great to practice or learn anything you want. It can help you improve your English in various ways. Tap to know more.
Photo Credit: pexels
Enhance your vocabulary with ChatGPT by asking questions about word meaning, its use, or even synonyms.
Photo Credit: pexels
With ChatGPT Chrome extension you can fluently make conversation and enhance your conversational English.
Photo Credit: pexels
You can even ask Chat GPT to correct your mistakes in grammar or punctuation while you are speaking.
Photo Credit: pexels
If you are uncertain about the correction, ask ChatGPT for clarification so you can learn more.
Photo Credit: pexels
You can clear your doubts by having a human-like conversation with ChatGPT
Photo Credit: pexels
With ChatGPT you can practice pronunciation. You can ask the right way to pronounce the words and mimic them to improve.
Photo Credit: pexels
Click here
Practice writing with ChatGPT and ask to correct the mistakes or sentence structure. This will help you find out about improvement areas that you need to focus on.