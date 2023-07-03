Top education apps to make learning easier

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Jul 03, 2023
CAclubindia

CCI offers 1500 hours of e-learning content, test preparation, and a wide range of skill-based certification courses. It offers video tutorials for CA, CS, CMA, BCom, and MCom courses.

Coursera

Coursera offers more than 1000 courses from more than 140+ best colleges and universities around the world. It has courses for computer science, data science, science, business, arts, and creative writing among others. 

GradeUp

GradeUp offers a wide range of test series, live video classes, mock tests, and quizzes to prepare candidates for exams like SSC, Banking, Railways, Teaching, JEE, GATE, NEET, UPSC, Defense, and State level exams.

Khan Academy

It has 10,000 video lectures on various subjects majorly focused on Mathematics and science. They have also partnered with institutions like MIT and NASA to empower students with great knowledge.

Skillshare

This app focuses on the creative front of education from industry experts. The courses they provide cover creative education like visual arts, interior design, film, photography, and writing.

Testbook

This app focuses on government preparation for exams like – Bank Govt Exams, and UPSC exams. It provides recorded & live classes for students.

Toppr  

Toppr focuses on making learning interactive and personalized. It offers live classes to help the students to clear their doubts in real time.

Udemy

Udemy offers more than 150K courses with 57K instructors making it one of the best education apps in India. 

Unacademy

It provides over 2400 video lectures and specialized courses on all types of competitive exams and courses to enhance writing skills, ability to speak, and enhance their knowledge on any subject.

Vedantu

Vedantu is an interactive app for both students and teachers as they can see, hear, write, and interact with each other in real time. It offers courses for students from 6th to 12th and prepares them for competitive exams.

