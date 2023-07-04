How to master English writing and apps to help you get skilful at it.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Don't miss out on your reading
Photo Credit: Pexels
There are a number of English reading materials like news articles, books, blogs and other online material available to catch up on reading to enhance your vocabulary.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Practice writing
Photo Credit: Pexels
Take out time to practice English writing. Writing enables you to point out your mistakes and enhance your writing skills with regular practice.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Proofread your writing
Photo Credit: Pexels
Make sure to always proofread your writing thoroughly to catch mistakes and see how you can improve.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Study grammar rules
Photo Credit: Pexels
Grammar rules are essential to forming correct English sentences while writing and speaking fluently. Therefore, learn the rules of grammar and practice writing as much as possible.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Get feedback on your writing
Photo Credit: Pexels
Reach out to a friend, family, mentor, or teacher to review your written pieces and get feedback for enhancement. Now, check the apps that will help you to succeed.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Grammarly
Photo Credit: Pexels
Grammarly is an efficient grammar correction tool that points out mistakes and suggests corrections. It also helps in sentence structuring. Grammar tools enable you to find potential mistakes and errors and suggest relevant options.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Creative Writer
Photo Credit: Pexels
It’s an English writing app that helps users to become even better at writing.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Click here
Hemingway App
Photo Credit: Pexels
In Hemingway's writing, sentence structure and syntax are corrected. It highlights the potential errors and mistakes so you can refine them.