How to master English writing and apps to help you get skilful at it.

Published Jul 04, 2023
Don't miss out on your reading

There are a number of English reading materials like news articles, books, blogs and other online material available to catch up on reading to enhance your vocabulary. 

Practice writing

Take out time to practice English writing. Writing enables you to point out your mistakes and enhance your writing skills with regular practice.

Proofread your writing

Make sure to always proofread your writing thoroughly to catch mistakes and see how you can improve.

Study grammar rules

Grammar rules are essential to forming correct English sentences while writing and speaking fluently. Therefore, learn the rules of grammar and practice writing as much as possible. 

Get feedback on your writing

Reach out to a friend, family, mentor, or teacher to review your written pieces and get feedback for enhancement. Now, check the apps that will help you to succeed. 

Grammarly

Grammarly is an efficient grammar correction tool that points out mistakes and suggests corrections. It also helps in sentence structuring. Grammar tools enable you to find potential mistakes and errors and suggest relevant options.

Creative Writer 

It’s an English writing app that helps users to become even better at writing.

Hemingway App

In Hemingway's writing, sentence structure and syntax are corrected. It highlights the potential errors and mistakes so you can refine them.

