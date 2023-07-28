Want to prepare for GMAT and study at Harvard and Yale? Try these 5 apps to crack this exam
Preparing for the GMAT (Graduate Management Admission Test) is essential to achieve a competitive score and gain admission to top business schools across the world like Harvard and Yale.
There are numerous apps available that can assist you in your GMAT preparation. Here are some popular ones
Official GMAT Prep App: This app by BenchPrep this app offers real GMAT questions, practice exams, and detailed answer explanations.
It gives access to real GMAT practice questions from past exams, custom practice sets, performance gauging - and the same scoring algorithm as the real GMAT exam.
Magoosh GMAT Prep & Practice: Magoosh is a well-known platform for test preparation.
Their GMAT app provides video lessons, practice questions, and performance tracking to help you improve your scores.
Manhattan Prep GMAT: Manhattan Prep is renowned for its GMAT courses. Their app includes practice questions, performance analytics, and interactive lessons.
You can check 1,100+ prep questions with explanation, 15+ MBA prep test practice quizzes and much more.
GMAT Math Flashcards: This app provides math formulas and solve GMAT questions with free flashcards for Android. Practice every day to prep for the test and get a better quant score!
This app focuses specifically on GMAT math concepts. It provides flashcards with formulas, tips, and practice questions to boost your quantitative skills.
GMAT Club Forum: This app offers a vast collection of practice questions, expert explanations, and a supportive community of test-takers.