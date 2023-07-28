Want to pursue civil engineering course? Here are top 5 useful apps
Photo Credit: pexels
Want to make your college tasks easier? Here are top 5 apps for students pursuing civil engineering.
Photo Credit: pexels
Civil engineering is a course that deals with designing, maintaining and constructing infrastructure such as airports, bridges, buildings, canals, dams, pipelines, power plants, railways, roads, sewage systems, and more.
Photo Credit: pexels
Civil engineering is one of the most preferred courses or degrees among students as the opportunities range from government jobs to private jobs.
Photo Credit: pexels
Civil engineers can work in various fields including planning, budgeting, project and asset management, research, analysis, and more.
Photo Credit: pexels
To become a civil engineer one must complete a bachelor's in technology as well as a master's in the specialized field of civil engineering.
Photo Credit: pexels
If you are a student who's started their civil engineering journey, you must know these useful apps to make studies and projects easier.
Photo Credit: pexels
Civil engineering dictionary offline app:
This app helps you keep all your books, civil phrases, abbreviations, definitions and more.
Photo Credit: pexels
Civil engineering MCQs app:
This app consists of various topics, MCQs, interview questions, subject-wise civil engineering mock tests and more to help you learn and prepare easily.
Photo Credit: pexels
Autodesk ForceEffect app:
This app makes calculations quick and easy. It offers real-time solving capabilities with CAD capabilities.
Photo Credit: pexels
Civil Engineering Pack app
This is the best tool for civil engineers as it provides 574 different calculators and converters that relate to civil, beams, columns, piling, concrete, survey, soil and earthwork, structural engineering, bridges, highway and road, hydraulics, and timber.
Photo Credit: pexels
Tap to know more
Civil engineering study notes app:
This app provides a wide spectrum of subjects with a diverse range of topics, challenging questions and comprehensive study guides. App's topic covers engineering mechanics, engineering geology, mechanics of Solids, and more.