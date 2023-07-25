Want to pursue PhD? Check these 5 courses and apps to prepare for them
If you are planning to pursue PhD and are confused about which course to choose, then check out these 5 PhD courses as it might help you choose better. Also, check these apps to prepare for these PhD courses.
Computer science: PhD programs in Computer science allow students the opportunity to design projects and research technological advances in the field of computer science.
Coursera app has various courses to provide in- depth learning in the field of computer science.
Biology: PhD students in biology can specialize in a particular type of biology, such as marine or cellular biology. PhD students may perform medical research, assist with conservation effort or conduct environmental studies.
Khan Academy has trusted courses for biology to gain a deep knowledge in this field.
Electrical engineering: PhD-level electrical engineers often supervise teams of engineers, develop project strategies and create new electrical systems for a variety of uses.
MadeEasy App has specified study programs for Electrical Engineers.
Statisticians: They process large amounts of data to provide insight to companies in industries like health care and help improve social and economic outcomes.
SoloLearn is a great app to keep check on your data statistics skills.
Economics: PhD graduates can work as economists in a wide variety of industries and organizations, including in universities and government agencies, and earn really high.
Various economy news apps like the Economist app is very useful for students to be aware of the intricacies of the global economic situation.