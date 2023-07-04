Top IIT professional courses you can pursue
Computer Science and Engineering
This course can help students gain higher knowledge about programming, development, artificial intelligence, and cloud and DevOps among others.
Civil Engineering
Civil engineering has all to do with the field of architecture. It mainly relates to the construction, design, and maintenance of buildings, bridges, and more.
Electrical Engineering
This course studies electronics, power generation, and distribution which opens doors for students in the telecom industry.
Mechanical Engineering
The course is all about designing, maintaining, and manufacturing machinery. You can pursue a career in industries like energy and aerospace.
Chemical Engineering
Chemical engineering is now being opted by many aspiring students as this course is related to pharmaceuticals, oil and gas, and the environment industry.
Biotechnology
Biotechnology is when biological studies meet technology. This also offers various career options like Microbiologist, Biochemist, and Biomedical equipment technician among others.
Aerospace Engineering
It studies the design, maintenance, and development of aircraft and spacecraft.
NTA Abhyas App for JEE Main
It's an NTA-made app that prepares candidates appearing for JEE Main
Toppr
This online learning platform is best for students preparing for JEE MAINS and other competitive exams like NEET, AIIMS, JIMPER, etc.
Unacademy Learning App
It offers various lectures and preparation on competitive exams like JEE Main, medical, engineering, and state-level competitive exams.