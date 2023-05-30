Want to upgrade a slow PC? Here are tips you can really use to speed things up
If your PC has been hit by a slowdown and you are at your wit's end about what to do, then here is something that will probably help you.
Check out this easy guide to boost your PC performance!
Slow-running systems are a problem faced by 65% of PC users, a survey revealed. Furthermore, 32%of respondents in the survey complained that slow computers were impacting their ability to perform.
You don't have to buy a new one, just keep that money back in your wallet! Here are a few quick fixes to update your PC to boost its performance.
Upgrade the Storage Drive: One of the most effective ways to get your PC to work faster is by upgrading its storage drive.
An upgrade to an internal SSD from an existing hard disk drive (HDD) can improve your PC’s performance significantly. SSDs are faster compared to HDDs. Depending on the budget, one can opt for a SATA SSD or NVMe powered SSDs- which are faster still than SATA SSDs.
An SSD powered PC will offer higher speeds to do more, faster boot times, faster app loading times, faster speeds for launching games, and more responsiveness in programs that use large files such as video editing or RAW photo editing.
Among the SSD options is the WD Blue SN570 NVMe SSD, which comes in up to 2TB of storage capacity.
Upgrade RAM on your PC: Upgrading your random-access memory (RAM) is another way to improve your overall performance. A RAM upgrade delivers an instant performance boost to a slow PC.
For tasks such as video editing or gaming, the more RAM you have, the better is the output. For casual usage the RAM enables you to have more apps working in the background and have more tabs open without causing a lag.
GPU Upgrades: This makes sense while looking for extra performance or functionality for advanced games or computationally complex programs for statistics and data mining. GPUs are also useful for non-gaming applications, including video editing. If you’re a professional gamer, then it should be among the first things you upgrade for quality 3D animation. If your CPU is old, make sure your new graphic card is compatible with the processor.