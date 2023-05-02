Warning! Asteroid to come very close to Earth on this day
May 3 can witness an asteroid coming very close to Earth, informed NASA.
NASA has warned about a 41-foot asteroid named Asteroid 2023 HV5 approaching Earth on May 3,2023.
The Asteroid 2023 HV5 is almost the size of a bus and is expected to come very close to our planet.
According to NASA's asteroid tracking data, the asteroid will come as close as 270,000 miles to Earth.
The distance of the asteroid 2023 HV5 is almost the average distance between Moon and Earth which is about 239,000 miles.
The asteroid is travelling at the speed of 32152 kmph as per NASA’s CNEOS data.
The Asteroid 2023 HV5 was recently discovered - on April 24,2023.
It comes from the Apollo group, which is named after the first asteroid discovered in this group, 1862 Apollo.
Sky.org informed that this asteroid makes one orbit around the Sun in 672 days.
The Asteroid 2023 HV5 is expected to make another close approach, but that will be on August 13, 2055.
NASA keeps an eye on such asteroids using Ground-based telescopes and NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft.