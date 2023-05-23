Warning for Bad Boys of BGMI! Beware of what game will do
Photo Credit: BGMI
For the bad boys on BGMI, here is a warning-they must beware of how they come across to others, or else...
Photo Credit: BGMI
BGMI players should keep the following aspects in mind during play time or else face a crackdown:
Photo Credit: BGMI
1. Respectful Behavior: Display respect towards fellow players by avoiding toxic conduct such as name-calling, abuse and harassment.
Photo Credit: BGMI
2. Follow Rules: Violating the rules to gain unfair advantage can lead to a ban.
Photo Credit: BGMI
3. Play for the joy: BGMI is meant to be enjoyed, not taken overly seriously. Those who get stressed or frustrated should take a break.
Photo Credit: BGMI
By following these guidelines, you will derive enjoyment from the game. Not only that, you will also contribute to creating a positive and enjoyable experience for everyone on BGMI.
Photo Credit: BGMI
Click here
Remember, following the BGMI code of conduct should be your goal as it will keep the enjoyment high and the disappointments low.