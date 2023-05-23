Warning for Bad Boys of BGMI! Beware of what game will do

Tech Posted By Manshi Singh
Published May 23, 2023
For the bad boys on BGMI, here is a warning-they must beware of how they come across to others, or else...  

BGMI players should keep the following aspects in mind during play time or else face a crackdown:

1. Respectful Behavior: Display respect towards fellow players by avoiding toxic conduct such as name-calling, abuse and harassment.

2. Follow Rules: Violating the rules to gain unfair advantage can lead to a ban.

3. Play for the joy: BGMI is meant to be enjoyed, not taken overly seriously. Those who get stressed or frustrated should take a break.

By following these guidelines, you will derive enjoyment from the game. Not only that, you will also contribute to creating a positive and enjoyable experience for everyone on BGMI.

Remember, following the BGMI code of conduct should be your goal as it will keep the enjoyment high and the disappointments low.

