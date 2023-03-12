WATCH Avatar: The Way of Water online; know OTT release date here (Avatar Twitter)
Have you watched Avatar: The Way of Water yet? (Avatar Twitter)
Check here
If you missed watching the film in theaters, you can now watch it online. (Avatar Twitter)
Avatar: The Way of Water OTT release date has been annunced. (Avatar Twitter)
The sequel of 2009's Avatar will be made available for rent and purchase starting March 28, 2023. (Avatar Twitter)
The film can be watched online on platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+ and more. (Avatar Twitter)
Avatar 2 will also be released on Disney Plus Hotstar. However, the release date is not yet known. (Avatar Twitter)
Avatar 2 is the highest grossing film of 2022 and third highest grossing film of all time. (Avatar Twitter)
Avatar 2 features a stellar star cast with Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, among others. (Avatar Twitter)
The film is directed by James Cameron. (Avatar Twitter)
Read here
Avatar: The Way of Water was released in theaters on December 16, 2022. (Avatar Twitter)