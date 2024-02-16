Weekend OTT watchlist: From Dunki to Abraham Ozler, know what to stream online
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Feb 16, 2024
Photo Credit: Pexels
Looking for movies and series to binge-watch this weekend? Check out the Weekend OTT watchlist from Dunki to Abraham Ozler.
Photo Credit: Netflix/YouTube
Dunki: The most awaited Shah Rukh Khan’s film is now available on the OTT platform. Enjoy the social drama from the comfort of your home.
Photo Credit: Netflix/YouTube
Dunki is available to stream online on Netflix. The film was released on the OTT platform on February 15, 2024.
Photo Credit: Zee5/YouTube
The Kerala Story: After months of speculation, The Kerala Story was finally released on the OTT platform. The film stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani, and Siddhi Idnani
Photo Credit: Zee5/YouTube
The Kerala Story will be available on Zee5 on February 16, 2024.
Photo Credit: Netflix/YouTube
Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire: Prabhas starring film Salaar: Part 1 is going to stream on another OTT platform after making an official OTT release on Netflix.
Photo Credit: Netflix/YouTube
You can watch Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire on Disney+ Hotstar from February 16, 2024.
Photo Credit: Nerambokku
Abraham Ozler: The psychological crime thriller starring Jayaram is finally making its OTT debut today.
Photo Credit: Nerambokku
You can watch Abraham Ozler on Disney+ Hotstar from February 16, 2024.
Photo Credit: SonyLIV
Raisinghani vs Raisinghani: The courtroom drama starring Jennifer Winget and Karan Wahi is streaming online on the OTT platform.
Photo Credit: SonyLIV
You can catch on new episodes from Monday to Wednesday on Sony LIV. And watch the previously released episode this weekend.
