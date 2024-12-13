Weekend OTT watchlist: Mismatched Season 3, Despatch, Elton John and more to hit on these platforms…

Explore the latest web series and movies released on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioCinema, and Disney+ Hotstar. Binge-watch these must-see titles this weekend.

Mismatched Season 3: Dimple and Rishi are back to navigate love, friendship, and careers. Watch their journey as misunderstandings and new challenges emerge. Streaming on Netflix from December 13.

Bandish Bandits Season 2: Radhe and Tamanna return to blend classical and modern music. Experience their journey through family conflicts and rivalries. Available on Prime Video from December 13.

Despatch: Follow an investigative journalist as he unravels hidden connections in a high-stakes murder mystery. Catch Manoj Bajpayee in this gripping thriller on ZEE5 from December 13.

Paris & Nicole: The Encore: Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie embark on a musical adventure. Join their humorous and nostalgic quest to create an operatic masterpiece. Watch on JioCinema from December 13.

Elton John: Never Too Late: Dive into Elton John’s life and career with exclusive footage and personal insights. Celebrate his legacy on Disney+ Hotstar from December 13.

Stream these exciting titles and make the most of your weekend with engaging stories and performances.

