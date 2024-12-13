Weekend OTT watchlist: Mismatched Season 3, Despatch, Elton John and more to hit on these platforms…
Published Dec 13, 2024
Explore the latest web series and movies released on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioCinema, and Disney+ Hotstar. Binge-watch these must-see titles this weekend.
Mismatched Season 3: Dimple and Rishi are back to navigate love, friendship, and careers. Watch their journey as misunderstandings and new challenges emerge. Streaming on Netflix from December 13.
Bandish Bandits Season 2: Radhe and Tamanna return to blend classical and modern music. Experience their journey through family conflicts and rivalries. Available on Prime Video from December 13.
Despatch: Follow an investigative journalist as he unravels hidden connections in a high-stakes murder mystery. Catch Manoj Bajpayee in this gripping thriller on ZEE5 from December 13.
Paris & Nicole: The Encore: Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie embark on a musical adventure. Join their humorous and nostalgic quest to create an operatic masterpiece. Watch on JioCinema from December 13.
Elton John: Never Too Late: Dive into Elton John’s life and career with exclusive footage and personal insights. Celebrate his legacy on Disney+ Hotstar from December 13.
Stream these exciting titles and make the most of your weekend with engaging stories and performances.