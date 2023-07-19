What are near-Earth asteroids and why do they pose a THREAT to our planet? Know the numbers
Photo Credit: Pixabay
What are near-earth objects?
According to NASA, Near-Earth objects (NEOs) are comets and asteroids that have been moved by the gravity of nearby planets, causing them to travel in orbits that bring them close to Earth.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Near-Earth objects (NEOs) are those space rocks that come closer than 30 million miles to the Earth's orbit.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
As of June 29, NASA discovered over 32,266 near-earth asteroids of all sizes that had made a close approach of the Earth.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
853 asteroids with a diameter larger than 1 kilometre have been discovered so far. Another 50 remain to be found.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
There were 10,501 asteroids larger than 140 meters discovered during this period. But,14,000 more asteroids remain missing.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
100 tons of dust and sand-sized particles strike the Earth on a daily basis.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Over 11 near-earth asteroids passed the Earth at a distance closer than the moon in the last 30 days.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
114 near-earth asteroids passed closer to Earth than the moon in the last 365 days.
Photo Credit: NASA
Click here
Around 399,000,000 near-earth asteroid observations were submitted to the minor planet centre.