What is coming at WWDC 2023? Check full list
Apple is set to make major announcements about many new hardware and software products that will change the way most Apple gadgets work forever.
So what are these announcements going to be on? Here is everything you need to know.
1. A mixed-reality headset called Reality Pro or XR Pro
2. A new xrOS operating system for the Apple headset
3. Apple Macbook Air 15-inch
4. New Mac laptops and desktops
6. iOS 17 update
7. iPadOS 17 update
