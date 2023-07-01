What is Euclid Telescope: 10 things to know about the NASA and ESA mission
What is Euclid Telescope and what will it actually do? Find out.
The Euclid Telescope is a space-based observatory designed to study dark matter, dark energy, and the large-scale structure of the universe. It is part of the Euclid mission, a collaboration between the the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and the European Space Agency (ESA).
Euclid will have a total mass of 2 tonnes in orbit. This includes an 800 kg payload module, an 850 kg service module, 40 kg of balancing mass, and 210 kg of propellant.
The Euclid spacecraft is approximately 4.7 m tall and 3.7 m in diameter.
Euclid will launch on a SpaceX Falcon 9 launch vehicle from Cape Canaveral, Florida, USA at 11:11 local time / 15:11 UTC / 17:11 CEST on Saturday 1 July 2023. .
The telescope was named after Euclid, the Greek mathematician who founded the subject of geometry. Since the telescope will be studying density of matter and energy, which is linked to the geometry of the universe, the mission was named in his honour.
Euclid represents an advanced survey mission in cosmology, primarily designed to unravel the mysteries surrounding dark energy and dark matter on a universal scale.
By observing the Universe evolving over the past 10 billion years, Euclid will reveal how it has expanded – and from this, astronomers can infer the properties of dark energy, dark matter and gravity.
Using optical and near-infrared light, Euclid will capture images that span more than one-third of the extragalactic sky beyond our own Milky Way. These images will portray cosmic objects located at distances from where light has traveled for up to 10 billion years to reach us.
Euclid boasts exceptional image quality, surpassing ground-based sky surveys by at least four times in sharpness.
Euclid will conduct near-infrared spectroscopy on hundreds of millions of galaxies and stars. This spectroscopic analysis will allow scientists to explore the intricate chemical and kinematic properties of numerous targets in great detail.
Euclid's ambitious mission will create an extensive archive of unique data, unparalleled in volume for a space-based mission. This vast dataset will facilitate research across all disciplines in astronomy, providing invaluable insights into various cosmic phenomena.