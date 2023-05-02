What is Plasma? NASA explains all about this trigger for solar flares and aurora
Photo Credit: NASA
What is Plasma? From this NASA explainer, know what it is and what role it play in solar flares on our Sun and auroras on Earth.
Photo Credit: NASA
The expanse beyond Earth is almost entirely filled with a mysterious state of matter. This matter is not understood. While it rarely encounters Earth, it triggers Auroras and even impacts our exploration of space. This is what Plasma is.
Photo Credit: NASA
We all know about the three states of Matter: Solid, liquid, Gas. Plasma is the fourth state of matter. It is made of particles that have been ionized and is quite energetic.
Photo Credit: NASA
The Plasma is so energetic that electrons separate from their atoms, making a subatomic soup. Unlike Gas, Plasma conducts electricity. This allows it to move along invisible pathways charted by the electromagnetic fields that fill space.
Photo Credit: NASA
While plasma is rare on Earth, it makes up 99.9% of the visible universe, including the Sun and other stars. It is also spread out across the universe in the space separating planets and stars. This space is not empty. It is filled with a weak soup of plasma.
Photo Credit: NASA
Those vast expanses of space are also filled with electromagnetic fields, such as those created by the Sun and the Earth. In these places where plasma and electromagnetic fields play, plasma can undergo a unique phenomenon called magnetic reconnection.
Photo Credit: NASA
This occurs where magnetic field lines are constantly shifting. When the lines become tangled, they snap and explosively realign. This transfers energy and sends nearby plasma particles flying through space.
Photo Credit: NASA
Magnetic reconnection triggers solar flares on the surface of the sun, creates shock waves near supernovae and violently twist plasma around black holes.
Photo Credit: NASA
Closer to home, magnetic reconnection between the Sun and Earth's magnetic fields is a critical way energy is transferred around our planet.
Photo Credit: NASA
For example, when magnetic reconnection happens on the night side of Earth, it can push particles down toward the Poles, triggering Auroras.
Photo Credit: NASA
Click here
NASA studies magnetic reconnection with its Magnetospheric Multiscale mission or MMS. NASA uses four identical spacecraft to measure magnetic fields and particles in 3D 100 times faster than previous missions.