What is Space Weather

Published Apr 10, 2023
Photo Credit: NOAA

Space weather mainly describes the activity which impacts the systems and technologies in orbit and on Earth.

Photo Credit: NOAA

It can happen or take place anywhere between the surface of the Sun and the surface of Earth. 

Photo Credit: NOAA

The space weather phenomena start as a space weather storm leaves the sun, it passes through the corona and into the solar wind.

Photo Credit: NASA

When it arrives at Earth, it charges the Earth's magnetosphere.

Photo Credit: NOAA

 It also accelerates electrons and protons down to Earth's magnetic field lines.

Photo Credit: NOAA

Here they collide with the atmosphere and ionosphere, particularly at high latitudes.

Photo Credit: NASA

Each of the components of the space weather impacts a different technology.

Photo Credit: NOAA

The various impacts of Space Weather are Aurora, they are the result of electrons colliding with the upper reaches of Earth.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

The other impacts of Space weather are CORONAL HOLES, CORONAL MASS EJECTIONS and many others.  

