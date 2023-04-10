What is Space Weather

Photo Credit: NOAA
Space weather mainly describes the activity which impacts the systems and technologies in orbit and on Earth.
It can happen or take place anywhere between the surface of the Sun and the surface of Earth.
The space weather phenomena start as a space weather storm leaves the sun, it passes through the corona and into the solar wind.
When it arrives at Earth, it charges the Earth's magnetosphere.
It also accelerates electrons and protons down to Earth's magnetic field lines.
Here they collide with the atmosphere and ionosphere, particularly at high latitudes.
Each of the components of the space weather impacts a different technology.
The various impacts of Space Weather are Aurora, they are the result of electrons colliding with the upper reaches of Earth.
The other impacts of Space weather are CORONAL HOLES, CORONAL MASS EJECTIONS and many others.