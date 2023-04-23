What is the Aurora? How it is sparked by a geomagnetic storm
Know what is the Aurora in brief here. And how geomagnetic activity or a geomagnetic storm can spark it. The aurora is one manifestation of geomagnetic activity or a geomagnetic storm.
Aurora is the glow or light produced when electrons from space flow down Earth's magnetic field and collide with atoms and molecules of the upper atmosphere in a ring or oval centered on the magnetic pole of Earth.
The Phenomenon of collineation produces the light much like how electrons flowing through gas in a neon light collide with neon and other gasses to produce different colored light bulbs.
The Aurora is also called the Northern Lights in the northern hemisphere and Southern Lights in the southern hemisphere.
The technical term for the Northern Lights is Aurora Borealis and the Southern lights are called the Aurora Australis.
The Aurora was first used by Galileo Galilei.
The word Aurora was derived from Latin and is the name of the Goddess of Dawn.
While the Borealis comes from the Latin word boreal which means 'northern' or 'from the north'.
The word Australis is Latin for austral, which means 'southern.'
The aurora is formed from interactions between the solar wind streaming out from the Sun and Earth's protective magnetic field, or magnetosphere.
A geomagnetic storm is a major disturbance of Earth's magnetosphere that occurs when there is a very efficient exchange of energy from the solar wind into the space environment surrounding Earth, NOAA says.
The largest storms that result from these conditions are associated with solar coronal mass ejections (CMEs) where a billion tons or so of plasma from the sun, with its embedded magnetic field, arrives at Earth.