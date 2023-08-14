What is the temperature of Jupiter, Saturn, Venus to Mars and other planets in solar system
The temperatures of planets generally follow a trend from hotter to colder based on their distance from the Sun. However, Venus defies this pattern. Let's explore the mean temperatures of the planets in our solar system.
Venus stands out as the hottest planet, with an average temperature of 464 degrees Celsius. Its dense atmosphere acts as a greenhouse, heating the surface to extreme temperatures.
Venus
Mercury, despite being the closest to the Sun, is the second hottest planet, averaging 167 degrees Celsius. Days scorch at 430 degrees Celsius, while frigid nights can plunge to -180 degrees Celsius due to slow rotation and a thin atmosphere
Mercury
With an average temperature of 15 degrees Celsius, Earth enjoys a comfortable climate. Our protective atmosphere shields us from extreme heat and cold, resulting in land surface temperatures ranging from -25 to 45 degrees Celsius.
Earth
Mars maintains an average temperature of -65 degrees Celsius. While daytime temperatures can reach a relatively warm 20 degrees Celsius, nights plummet to -153 degrees Celsius.
Mars
Jupiter, the largest planet, has an average temperature of -110 degrees Celsius. Within its clouds, temperatures hover around -145 degrees Celsius. Deep in its core, Jupiter reaches a mind-boggling 24,000 degrees Celsius, surpassing the Sun's heat.
Jupiter
Saturn's effective temperature drops to -177 degrees Celsius. However, recent NASA research reveals that its core blazes at temperatures exceeding 15,000 degrees Celsius.
Saturn
Uranus experiences a harsh average temperature of -195 degrees Celsius, while Neptune is even colder at -200 degrees Celsius. The former planet, Pluto, maintains a mean temperature of -225 degrees Celsius.
Uranus and Neptune
Understanding the mean temperatures of planets in our solar system provides insights into the unique characteristics and diverse conditions that shape each world's climate.