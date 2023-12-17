WhatsApp pin messages feature comes to one-on-one chats and groups; know all about it

Published Dec 17, 2023
Meta keeps introducing new features on its social media platforms. And now, WhatsApp pin messages feature has been rolled out for individual and group chats.

With this new WhatsApp pin messages feature, users will be able to pin their chats including individual messages or even polls within the conversations.

 WhatsApp users can set time limits for pinned messages, with options ranging from 24 hours to 30 days.

Currently, the WhatsApp pin feature is not available for WhatsApp Channels.

Pinning messages is not really new and this functionality has been commonly available in other leading messaging applications.

You can pin a message easily on WhatsApp through the conversation pane by selecting the message, clicking on the three dots, and choosing the "Pin" option.

To pin the WhatsApp message on Android, Tap and hold the message. Tap more options then select Pin, after that select the pin duration (24 hours, 7 days, or 30 days) then again select  Pin.

To pin a message on a WhatsApp group chat, you can Open the group chat and tap more options, then go to Group Settings then turn Edit group settings on or off.

 If you want to remove a pinned message from WhatsApp chat, you can do so using a similar process as pinning a chat.

In group chats, pinning a message triggers a system message for all users, indicating who pinned the message. New users joining after pinning won't have access, ensuring privacy. This also applies to users who clear or lose their chat history.

