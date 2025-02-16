WhatsApp Scam protection: 5 ways to identify scams and stay safe
Posted By HT Tech
Published Feb 16, 2025
Check out these 5 ways how to identify scams on WhatsApp.
In recent times, scammers have been using smart tricks to manipulate people into empty their bank accounts.
WhatsApp has become one of the prime platforms, where scammers try to exploit users. However, there are many ways to identify a scam message.
Know how to identify a WhatsApp scam and stay safe from fraudsters.
Look out for grammatical mistakes and typos on the messages as it could be the first big sign of a scamming message.
Avoid clicking on unknown links or downloading and PDF to your device as it could contain malware and viruses.
If an unknown number is asking for personal details, then avoid sharing any information card numbers, bank account details, OTPs, etc.
Scammers are now tricking people into donating money for a social cause, however, avoid making any digital transactions to such messages.
Lastly, take advantage of WhatsApp’s privacy protection features such as 2FA, block and report number, and others to stay safe.
