 Whatsapp scams: 10 top tips to protect personal identity 

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Jul 27, 2023
Photo Credit: Pixabay

Exercise vigilance when receiving calls from unfamiliar numbers on WhatsApp. Never pick up phones from strangers especially if they are from foreign countries. 

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Caution is key

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Always confirm the caller's identity before divulging any sensitive data. Guard your personal info with the help of security tools or apps. In fact, never share your private informaton with anyone on phone or through chats. 

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Verify, then share

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Stay alert for emergency requests for money or private information from scammers impersonating someone you know. Scammers prey on victims who get flustered by situations.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Don't fall for emergency requests

Photo Credit: Pexels

Activate Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) to make it tough for scammers to breach your WhatsApp account.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Fortify with 2FA

Photo Credit: Pexels

If you encounter a WhatsApp scam, contact authorities immediately, whether it is your bank or government authorities responsible for policing cyber crime.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Halt the Scam

Photo Credit: Unsplash

You can also take the step of reporting the scam attempts to WhatsApp and block malicious users from contacting you.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Report & Block

Photo Credit: Pexels

Refrain from clicking on suspicious links sent by unfamiliar contacts. They can lead you to losing your money.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Beware if suspicious links

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Keep yourself updated on the latest WhatsApp scams and educate friends and family to stay protected. 

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Stay Informed and updated

Photo Credit: Pexels

Always have your WhatsApp account updated to latest version.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Update WhatsApp 

Photo Credit: Pexels

Share these tips with your WhatsApp contacts and help build a safer community together.

Click here