Whatsapp scams: 10 top tips to protect personal identity
Exercise vigilance when receiving calls from unfamiliar numbers on WhatsApp. Never pick up phones from strangers especially if they are from foreign countries.
Caution is key
Always confirm the caller's identity before divulging any sensitive data. Guard your personal info with the help of security tools or apps. In fact, never share your private informaton with anyone on phone or through chats.
Verify, then share
Stay alert for emergency requests for money or private information from scammers impersonating someone you know. Scammers prey on victims who get flustered by situations.
Don't fall for emergency requests
Activate Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) to make it tough for scammers to breach your WhatsApp account.
Fortify with 2FA
If you encounter a WhatsApp scam, contact authorities immediately, whether it is your bank or government authorities responsible for policing cyber crime.
Halt the Scam
You can also take the step of reporting the scam attempts to WhatsApp and block malicious users from contacting you.
Report & Block
Refrain from clicking on suspicious links sent by unfamiliar contacts. They can lead you to losing your money.
Beware if suspicious links
Keep yourself updated on the latest WhatsApp scams and educate friends and family to stay protected.
Stay Informed and updated
Always have your WhatsApp account updated to latest version.
Update WhatsApp
Share these tips with your WhatsApp contacts and help build a safer community together.