WhatsApp users hit by dangerous scam! Beware of these international calls
Photo Credit: Pexels
WhatsApp users are seeing a massive surge in international call scams. What should you do? Read on
Photo Credit: Pexels
Cybercrime is infiltrating every aspect of our daily lives and these span email, SMS, bank account logins, and even social media.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Unfortunately, even the most widely used instant messaging app, WhatsApp, has become a big target for cyber fraud.
Photo Credit: Pexels
There is a sudden increase in the number of WhatsApp users who have recently reported receiving unknown calls and video calls from unfamiliar international phone numbers.
Photo Credit: Pexels
These calls are mostly from Southeast Asia. The area codes associated with these calls are often +84 (Vietnam), +62 (Indonesia), and +223 (Mali), GizChina reported.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
The scary part of these scams is that these fraudsters can be way too convincing than you may think which can lead users to share personal data and even lose money.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
It's important to note that receiving calls from international numbers does not necessarily mean that the calls originate from the country associated with the number.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
What should you do if you get a WhatsApp call or message from an international number?
Photo Credit: HT Tech
To prevent financial or personal data loss, it's crucial to refrain from answering calls or messages from unknown numbers that have international prefixes.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
It's also suggested to confirm the identity of the caller before engaging in any conversation. If unsure about the caller's identity, it's best to exercise caution and avoid responding.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Check here
Also, if they ask you to click on any links they may send, refrain from doing so.