When can you play BGMI again? May 27, May 29? Here is Truth

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published May 27, 2023
Photo Credit: Pexels

BGMI fans rejoice! The BGMI release date has been finally announced by its maker Krafton. When can you play BGMI? Check here.

Photo Credit: BGMI

After much chaos about the arrival of the game, Krafton has finally announced the official BGMI release date. 

Photo Credit: Pexels

BGMI fans who were waiting for the comeback of the game since its ban in India, have a reason to celebrate now. 

Photo Credit: BGMI

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is available to preload from today, 27th May for all Android users.

Photo Credit: Pexels

BGMI download will be possible from Google Play Store for all Android phone users and other gadgets.

Photo Credit: BGMI

However, you will still have to wait for a while to play the game, as it will be playable from 29th May onwards only.

Photo Credit: BGMI

iPhone users can also get their hands on the latest BGMI, but it will be available for download and play from May 29th 2023. 

Photo Credit: BGMI

That means all Android and iPhone users will be able to play BGMI by May 29th onwards.

Photo Credit: BGMI

The upcoming BGMI update will bring forth exciting additions such as a fresh map, engaging in-game events, and much more. 

Photo Credit: BGMI

Alongside the game's release, KRAFTON has initiated a new marketing campaign titled 'India Ki Heartbeat,' which beautifully portrays the narratives of gamers who truly embody the essence of BGMI. 

Click here