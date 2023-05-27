When can you play BGMI again? May 27, May 29? Here is Truth
BGMI fans rejoice! The BGMI release date has been finally announced by its maker Krafton. When can you play BGMI? Check here.
After much chaos about the arrival of the game, Krafton has finally announced the official BGMI release date.
BGMI fans who were waiting for the comeback of the game since its ban in India, have a reason to celebrate now.
Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is available to preload from today, 27th May for all Android users.
BGMI download will be possible from Google Play Store for all Android phone users and other gadgets.
However, you will still have to wait for a while to play the game, as it will be playable from 29th May onwards only.
iPhone users can also get their hands on the latest BGMI, but it will be available for download and play from May 29th 2023.
That means all Android and iPhone users will be able to play BGMI by May 29th onwards.
The upcoming BGMI update will bring forth exciting additions such as a fresh map, engaging in-game events, and much more.
Alongside the game's release, KRAFTON has initiated a new marketing campaign titled 'India Ki Heartbeat,' which beautifully portrays the narratives of gamers who truly embody the essence of BGMI.