When is the next Flipkart sale? Check dates and upcoming offers
Exciting shopping events are on the horizon. If you are eager to shop during this festive season, Flipkart has a lineup of upcoming sales. Get ready for discounts, deals, and more!
Flipkart is gearing up for several sales, including the Big Billion Days, Big Dussehra, and Big Diwali sales.
While these Flipkart sale dates are not finalized, here's what you can expect. Let's take a look at what's in store.
In October, get ready for the Big Billion Days sale. The likely date is October 3 and it will continue till October 10. Huge discounts on electronics, accessories, and TVs await! There might also be a Big Dussehra sale from October 20 to October 24 with massive discounts.
In November, Flipkart plans a Big Diwali sale, which is likely to go on from November 1 to November 6. The Mobile Bonanza sale follows from November 8 to November 14. Get ready for more deals with the Grand Gadgets Days sale from November 18 to November 24 and the Grand Home Appliances sale likely from November 24 to November 28.
December promises even more savings with the Flipkart End of Season sale from December 7 to December 12. The Big Saving Days sale will run from December 16 to December 21.
Enjoy the Christmas Edition of the Flipkart End Of Season sale from December 22 to December 25, and wrap up the year with the Year-End sale from December 24 to December 31.
You can save extra money with cashback offers during these sales. Flipkart is partnering with banks and financial institutions to offer cashback, reward points, and discounts on your purchases.
With so many sales coming up on Flipkart, it's time to start making your shopping lists and marking your calendars. Don't miss out on these amazing deals and discounts.