When terrifying Geomagnetic storm of G5 level hits Earth, THIS is what happens
Photo Credit: Pixabay
A Geomagnetic storm happens after powerful material is thrown from the Sun and it collides with Earth's magnetic field.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The scale starts at G1 and goes up to G5 level. G5 level Geomagnetic storm impact is extreme. Here is what all it affects
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Power systems: Widespread voltage control problems and protective system problems can occur, some grid systems may experience complete collapse or blackouts. Transformers may experience damage.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Spacecraft operations: May experience extensive surface charging, problems with orientation, uplink/downlink and tracking satellites.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Other systems: Pipeline currents can reach hundreds of amps, HF (high frequency)
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Radio propagation may be impossible in many areas for one to two days.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Satellite navigation may be degraded for days.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Low-frequency radio navigation can be out for hours.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Amazingly, Auroras, those fascinating colours in the sky, can been seen as low as Florida and southern Texas. Normally, they are confined to the North or South Pole.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
How frequently can this happen? Well, the Average Frequency is like this: The Sun goes through a cycle of volatility that lasts 11 years with the most violent phase being somewhere in the middle before easing off at the end of this period.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Click here
Notably, there can be as many as 4 per cycle (4 days per cycle)