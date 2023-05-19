Which AI jobs will grow fastest in 2023?
WEF says that the AI space will be a major disruptor in workforce composition in 2023 itself.
However, looking away from job losses, which AI jobs will grow the fastest in 2023?
The WEF report says that AI and machine learning (ML) specialist jobs will witness a growth rate of 39%.
This will happen within the next five years.
At the 2nd spot will be sustainability specialists with 33% growth rate.
They are followed by business intelligence analysts with a 32% growth rate.