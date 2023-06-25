Whopping 36% discount available on Poco M4 Pro; buy it for just Rs. 13999
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Planning to buy a new smartphone, but the budget is a big problem? Then this Poco M4 Pro deal is a great solution for your troubles.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Product Page
Flipkart is offering a massive 36% discount on Poco M4 Pro.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
According to the Flipkart price listing the original price of Poco M4 Pro is Rs. 21999.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
However, with the initial discount available the price of the smartphone has come down to Rs. 13999.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Luckily you can even reduce the price further by applying exchange and the bank offers available on Flipkart.
Photo Credit: POCO
Flipkart offers up to Rs. 13300 off as exchange deal. Although the discounted amount depends upon the resale value of the old device you trade-in.
Photo Credit: POCO
Keep this in mind that you also need to enter the Pin code to check if the exchange offer is available in your area.
Photo Credit: POCO
Flipkart also gives you several bank offers to make the deal even favourable.
Photo Credit: POCO
You can avail Rs. 1250 off on HDFC Bank Card EMI transactions.
Photo Credit: POCO
Whereas customers can also get a 10 percent discount available for Kotak Credit Card EMI transactions.
Photo Credit: POCO
Click here
The Smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G96 chipset and a 5000mAh non-removable Li-Polymer battery.