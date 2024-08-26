Why GTA 6 should adopt RDR2's realism: 5 ways it could revolutionise the franchise
Rockstar's upcoming game, GTA 6, could benefit from taking inspiration from Red Dead Redemption 2 instead of GTA 5. A fresh approach can set it apart from previous titles.
One reason for GTA 6 to follow RDR2's path is the storytelling. Unlike GTA 5's lighter tone, RDR2 offers a realistic, cinematic narrative. Adopting this could make GTA 6 more engaging.
RDR2's realistic gameplay could enhance GTA 6. Limited weapon carrying and survival mechanics would provide a more immersive experience, setting it apart from previous GTA titles.
GTA 6 can also benefit from more believable characters. RDR2's characters are humanised with flaws and depth, creating emotional connections with players. This approach could make GTA 6 characters more relatable.
The commercial and critical success of RDR2 shows the potential of this approach. With 65 million copies sold and numerous awards, emulating its features could ensure GTA 6's success.
Introducing an honour system in GTA 6, similar to RDR2's, could add depth. This system would influence the game's ending based on the player's choices, offering multiple outcomes.
Fans have long suggested multiple endings in GTA, and an honour system could be the key. Low honour might lead to a tragic end, while high honour could ensure survival, adding replay value.
By incorporating RDR2's storytelling, gameplay, and character depth, GTA 6 could offer a fresh experience that stands out in the series, appealing to both new and longtime fans.