Why India banned Chinese apps? Here is the TRUTH
Photo Credit: Pexels
In one of the boldest moves ever against China, India had banned a huge number of Chinese apps back in February.
Photo Credit: Pexels
The reasons why India banned these Chinese apps were many and these were revealed by an official.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Chinese apps were banned to stop spread of disinformation, fake information, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra had said earlier.
Photo Credit: Pexels
The top reasons that Chinese apps were banned in India was to stop the spread of misinformation, the spread of disinformation, and fake information.
Photo Credit: Pexels
The Government of India had banned and blocked 138 betting apps and 94 loan lending apps with Chinese links on an 'urgent' and 'emergency' basis.
Photo Credit: Pexels
The move was taken after confirming that these apps attract Section 69 of the IT Act as they contain material which is prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India, ANI reported.
Photo Credit: Pexels
The action was taken after several complaints of extortion and harassment of common people who had availed loans through the mobile apps being run by those entities and persons.
Photo Credit: Pexels
It is learnt that these apps are the brainchild of Chinese nationals who hired Indians and made them directors in operation. Desperate individuals are lured into taking on a loan and then jacked up the interest by up to 3,000 per cent annually.
Photo Credit: Pexels
When the debtors were unable to repay the interest, let alone the entire loan, individuals representing these apps started harassing those in debt.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Click here
The banned apps are now not available to download on smartphones but sources say the betting apps and games are being downloaded through independent links or websites, ANI said.