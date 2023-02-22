Why is the Sun blasting the Earth with solar storms in 2023? Know the terrifying reason (Pexels)
Ever since the turn of the year, the Earth has suffered numerous solar storms. And it is likely to continue for a while.
The Sun is in a lousy mood and just today, Earth suffered another bout of solar flare eruptions, which caused radio blackouts all over the planet.
Earth has seen 3 X-class solar flare eruptions and multiple solar storm events since 2023 began.
The Sun entered the solar cycle 25 in 2019 and it is expected that it will hit its peak in July 2025.
The solar cycle is an 11-year period where the Sun undergoes changes in its magnetic activity, sunspot count and overall solar activity. Currently, the Sun is in its 25th solar cycle.
Each solar cycle consists of a peak and a trough, known as solar maximum and solar minimum.
During the solar maximum phase, the activity on the Sun dramatically increases and this is the period when solar storms and solar flares are seen at their highest.
And this is the main reason why the Sun has suddenly become so active. It has also created a terrifying situation for Earth.
If Earth is hit with a G5-class solar storm, sparked by our Sun, it can damage satellites and disrupt wireless communications such as internet services, mobile phones and GPS.
In extreme situations, it can also cause power grid failures and even disrupt personal medical electronics such as heart pacemakers on Earth.