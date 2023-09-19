Will ISRO be able to revive Vikram lander or will it sleep forever? Know what’s next for Chandrayaan-3
Will Vikram lander survive the cold lunar night? Know what is the future of Chandryaan-3 mission if the lander and Pragyan rover start working again.
Chandrayaan 3 mission was successful when ISRO landed the Vikram lander on the Moon's surface. It was a victory for India and the scientists who made the historic event possible.
After landing on the lunar surface, the Chandrayaan-3 mission exceeded its expectations by launching the Pragyan rover on to explore the surface from inside the lander.
Within 14 days it was awake on the Moon, Vikram lander gave us some excruciating insights that can contradict various earlier theories.
Now the Vikram lander is in sleep mode and scientists are hoping that they will be able to revive it and it will be up and running again.
The Vikram lander was put to sleep on September 4, 2023, and now on September 22, it is expected to be woken up by ISRO.
The chances of the revival are highly unlikely as the Moon temperature during lunar night dips to less than -200 degrees and the lander is not equipped with the right heating sources.
According to ISRO, if all goes well, Vikram lander will be able to recharge itself through the solar panels when the sun rises on the Moon’s south pole.
By waking up Vikram lander, the ISRO will be able to study the surface of the Moon in greater detail.
In just a matter of three days, we will get to know if the Chandrayaan-3 mission continues or ends.
If the lander starts working on September 22, then it will again be a new achievement for ISRO scientists and the Chandrayaan-3 mission.