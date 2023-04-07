Will you get iOS 17 update on your iPhone or not? Shock turns to surprise 

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Apr 07, 2023
iOS 17 release is still months away, but there is new hope for all iPhone users on iOS 16! 

Apple's next iOS version is iOS 17 and it is expected to be announced at Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference, starting June 5.

Shockingly, some leaks claimed that certain iPhone models, even those on iOS 16, will not be getting the iOS 17 update.

The devices losing support were said to include the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X.

However, the shock has turned into a pleasant surprise! Now, it has been claimed that all iOS 16-enabled iPhones will likely get the iOS 17 update. 

This is so because a report by MacRumors quoted a leakster as saying that all devices that received iOS 16 will be eligible for iOS 17 update. 

This will even include Apple products powered by the 10nm A11 Bionic chipset. 

The leakster is the same person who successfully reported the coming of Dynamic Island before iPhone 14 Pro launch.

Notably, in 2022, Apple dropped the iOS 16 support for iPhone SE, the iPhone 6s, the ‌iPhone‌ 6s Plus, the iPod touch, and the ‌iPhone‌ 7 and ‌iPhone‌ 7 Plus.

So who all are expected to get the iOS 17 update?

All the iPhone models that support iOS 16 –  iPhone 14 series, iPhone 13 lineup, iPhone 12 series, iPhone 11 range, iPhone X series, iPhone SE 2020, iPhone SE 2022, iPhone 8, and iPhone 8 Plus.

