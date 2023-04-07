Will you get iOS 17 update on your iPhone or not? Shock turns to surprise
Photo Credit: Pexels
iOS 17 release is still months away, but there is new hope for all iPhone users on iOS 16!
Photo Credit: Pexels
Apple's next iOS version is iOS 17 and it is expected to be announced at Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference, starting June 5.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Shockingly, some leaks claimed that certain iPhone models, even those on iOS 16, will not be getting the iOS 17 update.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
The devices losing support were said to include the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X.
Photo Credit: Pexels
However, the shock has turned into a pleasant surprise! Now, it has been claimed that all iOS 16-enabled iPhones will likely get the iOS 17 update.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
This is so because a report by MacRumors quoted a leakster as saying that all devices that received iOS 16 will be eligible for iOS 17 update.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
This will even include Apple products powered by the 10nm A11 Bionic chipset.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
The leakster is the same person who successfully reported the coming of Dynamic Island before iPhone 14 Pro launch.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Notably, in 2022, Apple dropped the iOS 16 support for iPhone SE, the iPhone 6s, the iPhone 6s Plus, the iPod touch, and the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.
Photo Credit: Reuters
So who all are expected to get the iOS 17 update?
Check here
All the iPhone models that support iOS 16 – iPhone 14 series, iPhone 13 lineup, iPhone 12 series, iPhone 11 range, iPhone X series, iPhone SE 2020, iPhone SE 2022, iPhone 8, and iPhone 8 Plus.