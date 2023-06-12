Windows 11 makes surfing even safer; check out these protection features
Photo Credit: Pexels
Windows 11 has just upgraded its security features, empowering organizations with enhanced features to safeguard their valuable assets.
During the recent Microsoft Build event, an array of security features for Windows 11 was announced for user privacy and data protection. Here are some of the key security updates:
App Privacy Settings: Users now have complete transparency and control over their personal information. Grant or block access to presence sensor data and enable/disable features like wake on approach or lock on leave.
Glanceable VPN Status: Stay focused and securely connected with the glanceable VPN feature. A small shield icon on the taskbar signifies a recognized VPN connection. Users can customize this feature via Quick Settings.
Microsoft Pluton: Windows 11 PCs equipped with the Pluton security processor that offers protection from chip to cloud. With this, users can benefit from robust defense against malware, hardware attacks, and credential compromise.
Account Badging: Simplify security management with account badging. Starting in June, users will receive real-time alerts on their Start menu, prompting immediate action to protect their information and PC. This makes it easier to stay one step ahead in securing your valuable files.
These streamlined features will allow businesses to protect their sensitive data effortlessly on Windows 11.