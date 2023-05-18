Wings Phantom 340 earbuds priced at Rs. 1499 on launch
Wings Phantom 340 earbuds offer cutting-edge features like a playtime of 35 hours, Smart ENC mics and complete touch control.
Phantom 340 unique design, coupled with its up to 30 dB active noise cancellation feature, brings to life the product’s theme- ‘As Clear As It Gets’, said the company in a statement.
Phantom 340 earbuds have the potential to take your music listening experience to a new level.
Earbuds come with state-of-the-art offerings like the 13 mm drivers, high-speed Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, complete touch control.
Wings Phantom 340 offers IPX5 water and sweat resistance.
Wings Phantom 340 offers up to 40 hours of playtime.
Wings Phantom 340 price on launch is Rs. 1499 on Amazon, Flipkart and the brand’s official website.