Wings Phantom 380 earbuds launched; check price, features
Wings has launched its first Active Noise Cancellation product Phantom 380 in the market. (Wings)
The Phantom 380 features a playtime of 50 hours without ANC and 35 hours with ANC mode enabled. (Wings)
The Wings Phantom 380 comes equipped with 13mm drivers. (Wings)
Company claims it ensures you’re always competitive in-game with its gaming mode boasting of 40ms ultra-low latency.
(Wings)
Phantom 380 USP is the ANC and transparency modes. (Wings)
These earbuds feature ANC up to 30dB and have bullet charge technology.
(Wings)
Wings says Phantom 380 provides a great gaming experience boasting of 40ms ultra-low latency. (Wings)
Phantom 380 is available at a launch price of Rs. 1299. (Wings)
It is available on Flipkart, Amazon and the Wings website. (Wings)
The product features four mics to ensure the voice is heard above the surrounding bustle.
(Wings)