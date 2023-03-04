Women’s Day DIscount! iPhone 13 Mini price cut to just Rs. 38999
Are you looking for an ideal Women's Day gift, but also don't want to spend too much? If your answer is yes, then all you need to do is check out this iPhone 13 mini deal on Flipkart. (Flipkart)
Check here
There is an amazing iPhone 13 Mini price cut on Flipkart that will make for an irresistible gift for any tech-savvy woman. (Flipkart)
You can buy the 128GB variant of the iPhone 13 Mini for as low as Rs. 38999, including exchange offer. (Flipkart)
On Flipkart, the 128GB variant of the iPhone 13 Mini is currently priced at Rs. 64900. (Flipkart)
You can enjoy a flat 4 percent discount, which translates to Rs. 2901 off the original price. (Flipkart)
Flipkart is offering 4% discount making the price of iPhone 13 mini fall down to Rs. 61999. (Flipkart)
If you want to further reduce the price of the iPhone 13 mini then you can do it through available exchange and bank offers on Flipkart. (Flipkart)
You could receive a discount of up to Rs. 23000 through exchange offer if you have a spare older phone. (Flipkart)
It's important to note that not all smartphones will have the same exchange value, as the discount is based on the resale value of the device. (Flipkart)
If you're able to take advantage of the full exchange offer, you could get the iPhone 13 Mini for just Rs. 38999. (Flipkart)
The iPhone 13 Mini features a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with1200 nits of brightness while the device also comes equipped with Apple A15 Bionic chipset. (Flipkart)
Click here
The smartphone sports a dual rear camera setup with a 12MP primary lens and a 12MP ultrawide lens. On the front, it has a 12MP selfie camera with retina flash. (Flipkart)