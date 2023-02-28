Women’s Day Gift Ideas: iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S22, Fujifilm Instax Mini 9, more
Women play an important and special role in society so gifts for them should be as special as they are. Here is the list of the items you can give this Women’s day. (Pixabay)
You can give the special women in your life an iPhone 13. It comes with the power of A15 Bionic chipset, dual 12MP camera performance, and long battery life. It is currently priced at Rs. 61999 on Amazon and Flipkart. (Amazon)
Apple AirPods Pro, It is a great tech gift option this International Women's Day. It is available on Amazon for Rs. 26900.
If you are willing to give a smartwatch this women’s day then what could be better than Samsung Galaxy Watch 4? It is priced at Rs. 34,999. (Samsung)
Another affordable smartwatch that stands out as a gifting option is PLAYFIT SLIM2C priced at just Rs. 3999. (Play)
The PLAYFIT SLIM2C comes as a Bluetooth-based CALLING smartwatch with a 1.3-inch circular dial with 500 nits brightness. (Play)
You can also gift Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera to capture all the happy moments of life by. (Fujifilm Instax )
With Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 you can use a close-up lens at a distance of 35–50 cm to produce a perfect shot. It is priced at Rs. 7696.(Fujifilm Instax )
The list doesn't end here! Another one in the list is Samsung Galaxy S22, the Samsung's last year flagship is now available at just Rs. 52989 on Flipkart. (Samsung)
Click here
The Samsung Galaxy S22 is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and features a 50MP+10MP+12MP camera setup.
(Samsung)