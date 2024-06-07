Wonderchef Chef Magic kitchen robot: 8 things to know about this automatic cooking machine
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By MD Ijaj Khan Published Jun 07, 2024
Photo Credit: Wonderchef
Wonderchef introduces Chef Magic, an AI-powered kitchen robot set to transform home cooking with its advanced features and technology.

Price and Availability: Priced at Rs. 59,990, Chef Magic is available for pre-booking on Wonderchef's official website. Pre-book now for an introductory price of Rs. 49,990 and save Rs. 10,000.

Early Booking Benefits: Pre-booked customers can expect delivery within 45 days on a first-come-first-serve basis, ensuring they get their hands on Chef Magic soon.

Key Features: Chef Magic boasts over 200 preloaded recipes by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, covering a wide range of cuisines from Indian to global. It also offers health-focused recipes developed with nutritionists.

Equipped with advanced technology, Chef Magic features an in-built weighing scale, 360-degree induction heating, touchscreen interface, custom mobile app, and specialised blades for various cooking tasks.

Chef Magic comes with an all-in-one smart jar, 2 sets of steamers, and a patented cleaning tool for effortless maintenance. Plus, it's backed by a 2-year doorstep warranty.

Remote Operation: With its mobile app, users can operate Chef Magic remotely, monitoring cooking progress from anywhere in the home, ensuring convenience and flexibility.

Effortless Cooking: Simply add ingredients and let Chef Magic do the rest. With automated processes, users can enjoy freshly cooked meals without the hassle.

Experience the future of home cooking with Wonderchef's Chef Magic. From precision cooking to remote operation, it's designed to make cooking easier and more enjoyable for everyone.