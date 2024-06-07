Wonderchef Chef Magic kitchen robot: 8 things to know about this automatic cooking machine

Published Jun 07, 2024
Photo Credit: Wonderchef

Wonderchef introduces Chef Magic, an AI-powered kitchen robot set to transform home cooking with its advanced features and technology.

Photo Credit: Ijaj Khan

Price and Availability:  Priced at Rs. 59,990, Chef Magic is available for pre-booking on Wonderchef's official website. Pre-book now for an introductory price of Rs. 49,990 and save Rs. 10,000.

Photo Credit: Ijaj Khan

Early Booking Benefits: Pre-booked customers can expect delivery within 45 days on a first-come-first-serve basis, ensuring they get their hands on Chef Magic soon.

Photo Credit: Ijaj Khan

Key Features: Chef Magic boasts over 200 preloaded recipes by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, covering a wide range of cuisines from Indian to global. It also offers health-focused recipes developed with nutritionists.

Photo Credit: Ijaj Khan

Equipped with advanced technology, Chef Magic features an in-built weighing scale, 360-degree induction heating, touchscreen interface, custom mobile app, and specialised blades for various cooking tasks.

Photo Credit: Ijaj Khan

Chef Magic comes with an all-in-one smart jar, 2 sets of steamers, and a patented cleaning tool for effortless maintenance. Plus, it's backed by a 2-year doorstep warranty.

Photo Credit: Ijaj Khan

Remote Operation: With its mobile app, users can operate Chef Magic remotely, monitoring cooking progress from anywhere in the home, ensuring convenience and flexibility.

Photo Credit: Ijaj Khan

Effortless Cooking: Simply add ingredients and let Chef Magic do the rest. With automated processes, users can enjoy freshly cooked meals without the hassle.

Photo Credit: Ijaj Khan

Experience the future of home cooking with Wonderchef's Chef Magic. From precision cooking to remote operation, it's designed to make cooking easier and more enjoyable for everyone.

