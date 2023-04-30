Word, Quip to Nuclino, 5 Best Google Docs alternatives you can access

 Are you looking for the Google Docs alternatives? From Word, Quip to Nuclino, here is the list of 5 best options you need to know.

The very first one in the list is Microsoft Word Online. It is very popular and in fact, Microsoft has its own offline Office Suite.

It was launched in 2010, while it offers real-time collaboration and co-author features for seamless knowledge sharing.

The next one in the list is Quip, it is a free tool that offers collaboration features on all your devices, including PC, tablets, and smartphones.

This app makes possible both online and offline editing of documents.

The third on in the list is Zoho Writer. Its interface has a clean look and wider margins to give it a real paper-like appearance.

 In Zoho Writer you can pick up to 500 templates and while editing you can make use of its advanced tools to add greater value to your content.

Nuclino is another one in the list. This app has all the essential features that people want in an online word processor

Nuclino features collaborative editing, autosave, version history, comments, and more.

Last one in the list is OnlyOffice. It is an open-source document editor - this app is free to use.

 For security, OnlyOffice has features like two-factor authentication and end-to-end encryption.

